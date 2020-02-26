Husband is unsettled by his attraction to another man

Dear Abby,
I am a 57-year-old married man. I share a house with my wife and daughter. After dinner last month, my wife and I had a big fight. I can’t believe the things we said. In 30 years, it has never gone that far.
I left the house and went to a bar. A slightly older man sat down next to me, and we talked for a long time, about the Beatles, hockey, science, evolution and the universe. Conversation just flowed.
I decided to tell him about the fight with my wife. He told me he lived in the building and had a vintage vinyl collection. If I wanted, we could go up and listen to some records. I said yes. We had a few drinks, listened to some great music and talked some more. He was so smart and so cool.
Then I caught myself looking at him with more than just admiration for his intellect, if you know what I mean. It scared me. I didn’t know what to do, so I apologized and excused myself, hastily and rudely, I’m sure.
I don’t know if he had any intentions other than listening to old records. He didn’t say, and I didn’t stick around long enough to find out. But I remember that feeling. All day long I remember it.
My wife and I have made up. We both regret the fight. But, Abby, I think about him every day. I’ve considered going back and knocking on his door, but I can’t. I never imagined I’d feel this way at my age. What can I do?
Twisted Up In The South
I’ll be frank. Sexuality is not necessarily black and white; there are shades of gray. You met this person at a time when you were emotionally vulnerable. The best thing you can do for your marriage would be to talk about this with a licensed mental health professional. The most destructive thing you could do for your marriage would be to knock on that person’s door at this time.
Dear Abby,
I recently received an email from the grade school-aged son of a close friend, which included a link requesting funding to support his school sports program. My friend told me to expect such an email.
I’m not certain how to respond, as I always encouraged my children to communicate face-to-face when soliciting funds for their school programs, but that was years ago, and I realize this is a new era. It just seems so impersonal to ask for money electronically, especially when I barely know the young man. Are my expectations wrong? How would you handle this?
Check’s In The E-Mail
Despite how the request was made, if you want to support the program, do so. If not, then don’t. Personally, I would ignore the email, and if I was asked about it, I would politely decline.
