Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.