Above, pedestrians view the damage to the base of the horns on the iconic bronze Charging Bull statue Sunday on Wall Street in Manhattan. The damage is visible in the close-up at right. A Dallas man has been charged with using a makeshift metal banjo to attack the sculpture, leaving a deep six-inch gash, dents and deep scratches. Michelle V. Agins/New York Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.