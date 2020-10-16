Ida Mae Fleury, 91 , of Constable passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the University of Vermont, Alice Hyde Medical Center where she had been a patient since October 10th.
Ida Mae was born on November 28, 1928 to Joseph and Sadie (Peach) Robinson. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1948. She was especially proud of her Catholic School education.
On June 28, 1950 she was united in marriage to Lloyd Fleury. He predeceased her on August 22, 2006.
In her early years, she worked for Sears in Malone, The Constable Union Free School and as a teacher-aide at Flanders School. She also worked many years as an election inspector for the Town of Constable. She was a daycare provider in her home for many years.
Ida Mae was a life member of the Altar Rosary Society of St. Francis of Assisi Church and was also a member of the Adult Choir for many years. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading and spending time at her summer cottage. She was an avid fan of the Syracuse Orange basketball team and the Expos.
She will be remembered fondly for her baking talents. Most especially her homemade donuts and pumpkin pies. Her generous hospitality will be remembered for the many July 4th celebrations at her cottage on the St. Lawrence, a place she deeply loved.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah and son, Paul of Constable; a daughter, Fay (Dan) Wilson of Cicero, NY; a daughter, Joan of Jacksonville, FL and a son, Jon (Christine) of Orange Park, FL; nine grandchildren, Christy Ortiz, Nick Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Lisa Fleury, Kimberly Hurley, Chauntelle Doyle, Zachary Fleury, Eric Fleury and Joseph Fleury; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert “Peanut” (Joyce) Robinson of Malone and Albert “Robbie” (Betty) Robinson of Massena; her in-laws, John (Diane) Fleury, Cheryl (Robert) LeBlanc, Joanne (Hector) Foisy, Elaine Brandt and Stephen (Liz) Fleury; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; her son, Thomas in 2019; her siblings, Leon, Vern, Earl and Floyd Robinson, Evelyn Raymond and Orpha Zawadski.
Funeral services and a celebration of her life will be held later in the summer of 2021.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Constable.
Arrangements are with St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.