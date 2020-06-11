ADAMS: $21,215
South Jefferson Physical Therapy Pc, $13,606
South Jefferson Rescue Squad Inc, $7,609
ADAMS CENTER: $297
Eleanor Campbell, $297
AKWESASNE: $15,065
St Regis Mohawk Tribe, $15,065
ALEXANDRIA BAY: $3,990,748
Christopher F. Brandy, M.D. P.C., $31,344
Nancy Girard, $4,304
River Hospital Inc, $3,916,766
Robert K Druger Md Pllc, $38,334
BLACK RIVER: $737
Black River Ambulance Squad Inc., $737
CANTON: $1,328,412
Canton Family Physician, P.C., $6,623
Canton Rescue Squad Inc., $36,951
Healey Medical Practice, Pllc, $34,060
Howard Orthotics And Prosthetics, Llc, $19,838
Lars D Thompson, Md Pc, $30,839
Melchiore Buscemi, Md Pc, $24,596
Northern Lights Health Care Partnership, Inc., $91,880
St Lawrence County, $4,774
United Cerebral Palsy Association Of The North Country Inc., $518,959
United Helpers Canton Nursing Home Inc., $559,892
CAPE VINCENT: $2,709
Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad Inc., $2,709
CARTHAGE: $5,192,727
Carthage Area Hospital Inc., $5,163,092
Carthage Area Rescue Squad Inc., $27,013
Kenneth C Price Lcsw Pllc., $1,361
Surgicalist Of New York Pc., $1,261
EVANS MILLS: $1,970
Evans Mills Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Inc., $1,970
GOUVERNEUR: $3,991,060
Gouverneur Hospital, $3,963,978
Gouverneur Physical Therapy, Pllc., $4,439
Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad Inc., $15,535
Rory Young., $2,031
Ryan A Keddy D.C, P.C, $5,008
Selena Bush, $69
HERMON: $1,422
Hermon Volunteer Fire Department Inc., $1,422
HEUVELTON: $5,836
Dr Scott Springstead Dc Pc, $3,731
Timothy M Kelley Dc Pllc, $2,105
LOWVILLE: $6,820,267
Debra Bosco, $471
Journey Physical Therapy Pllc., $6,387
Lewis County General Hospital, $6,730,943
Lewis County Search And Rescue Inc, $32,434
Lowville Medical Associates Llp, $40,962
Phillip Mcdowell, $294
Pulmonary Associates Of Northern New York Pc, $8,776
MALONE: $7,659,777
Adirondack Radiation Therapy, Pc., $30,587
Adirondack Region Chiropractic Pc, $5,979
Alice Hyde Medical Center, $7,068,782
Anjni G Bhagat Physician PC, $31,754
Citizen Advocates, Inc, $10,038
Franklin County, $63,902
Hospice Of The North Country, Inc., $157,169
Leonardo Dishman, $9,952
Locklin Chiropractic, Pc, $1,848
Mountain Medical Primary Care Pllc, $1,687
Nina Pierpont, $1,816
Northern Ambulance Corps, Llc, $24,714
Plattsburgh Associates Llc, $228,496
Surgical Eye Care, Pllc, $23,053
MASSENA: $6,123,175
Brenda Greene, $655
Claxton Medical Pc, $155,022
Fred J Bresler Od Pc, $514
Gary Torbey Do Pllc, $30,312
Highland Nursing Home, Inc., $496,946
Massena Center Llc, $86,872
Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit, $21,984
North Country Adult Medicine Pllc, $27,874
Phillgrey Inc, $22,692
Saint Lawrence Pathology Pllc, $8,229
Sanjeev And Mukta Gupta, $13,884
Seaway Orthopedics, Pc, $12,523
Town Of Massena, $5,200,767
Tri-Lakes Home Medical Equipment, Inc., $39,726
William Orlando, $5,175
OGDENSBURG: $7,988,959
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, $6,870,641
Daniel Dodge, $162
Diagnostic Pathology Consultant Pllc, $2,073
Kimro Inc, $1,567
M B Kayani Physician Pc, $117,145
Matthew Smithers, $640
Michele Vondra Harwood, $967
North Country Family Health Np Pllc, $604
North Country Ophthalmology Associates Pc, $75,040
Northern Physical Therapy Llc, $34,071
Ogdensburg Family Practice Llc, $29,725
Ogdensburg Medical Group P.C., $7,006
Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc, $25,105
St. Joseph’S Home, $11,861
Tracy Laflair Md Pc, $5,086
United Helpers Nursing Home Inc, $805,189
Upstate Anesthesia Pllc, $2,077
PHILADELPHIA: $4,838
Indian River Ambulance Service Inc, $4,838
POTSDAM: $10,943,497
Adirondack Audiology Associates Pc , $1,702
Brent Knight, $23,000
Canton-Potsdam Hospital, $10,617,024
Canton-Potsdam Medical Practice Pllc., $38,436
Hospice Of St Lawrence Valley Inc, $208,470
Leonard Orlando, $1,743
M S Tiger Incorporated, $11,488
Northern Orthopedic Laboratory, Inc., $19,781
Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad Inc, $19,258
Regional Radiology Associates, Pc, $22,958
S.T. Burns Inc, $337
TUPPER LAKE: $7,674,056
Adirondack Medical Center, $7,619,494
Adirondack Surgical Group Llp, $37,317
Gregory Gachowski, $3,441
State Hearing And Audiology Pc, $1,210
Tupper Lake Volunteer Ambulance & Emergency Squad Inc, $12,594
WATERTOWN: $8,582,208
Addiction Recovery Network Llc, $659
Advanced Asthma And Allergy Of Nny Pllc, $3,922
Advanced Physical Therapy Of Watertown, Pllc, $7,270
Better Health Chiropractic Of Watertown Pllc, $1,253
Bhupinder Singh Bolla Md Pllc, $20,515
Boltons Pharmacy Inc, $3,187
Children’S Home Of Jefferson County, $4,010
Cny Asthma & Allergy Consultants Pc, $8,466
Credo Community Center For The Treatment Of Addictions Inc, $3,635
David A Ewing-Chow Md Pllc, $45,301
David P Locastro, Md, Pc, $5,274
Deborah Launt, $293
Dietitians Of Northern New York, $228
FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC CARE PC, $3,891
Gerald Steven Weinstein, $8,490
Guilfoyle Ambulance Service Inc, $71,828
Hospice Of Jefferson County, Inc, $115,096
Innovative Physical Therapy Solutions Pc, $12,694
Jefferson Anesthesiologist Services Pc, $35,371
Jeffrey Aronowitz, $1,367
Jill M Laureano Surber Do Pc, $7,724
Karen A. Williams, Md, Pc, $12,040
Lori Gooding, $204
Majak Podiatry Pc, $21,512
Marra’S Homecare Equipment & Supplies Inc., $137,268
Meade Opticians Inc, $6,314
Mirza M Ashraf, M.D., P.C., $35,943
Mohammed Khan, $9,009
Nephrology Associates Of Watertown Pc, $77,072
New Century Podiatry, Pc, $15,627
North Country Family Health Center, Inc., $186,914
North Country Family Medicine Pllc, $10,167
North Country Neurology Pc, $86,347
North Country Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center Llc, $14,459
North Country Orthopaedic Group Pc, $153,213
North Country Transitional Living Services Inc, $3,569
Northern Nurse Practitioners-Family Health Pllc, $31,289
Northern Radiology Associates Pc, $89,019
Northern Radiology Imaging Center Pllc, $59,680
Olessia Butenko, $91
Rg Sherry Md Pllc, $5,990
Rubenzahl, Knudsen & Associates Psych., Srvcs, P.C., $3,072
Samaritan Home Health Inc, $75,653
Samaritan Keep Nursing Home Inc, $1,215,901
Samaritan Medical Center, $4,536,973
Samaritan Medical Practice Pc, $122,836
Samaritan Senior Village Inc, $933,860
Stephen M Baker Od Pllc, $10,556
Susan Griffing, $3,127
Town Of Watertown Ambulance Service Inc, $11,736
Warner Physical Therapy Pc, $36,082
Watertown Dialysis Center Llc, $220,417
Watertown Internists Pc, $89,202
Watertown Medical Optical Pllc, $579
Wellness Physician Care Pllc, $6,013
NORTH COUNTRY: $70,369,675
