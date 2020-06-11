ADAMS: $21,215

South Jefferson Physical Therapy Pc, $13,606

South Jefferson Rescue Squad Inc, $7,609

ADAMS CENTER: $297

Eleanor Campbell, $297

AKWESASNE: $15,065

St Regis Mohawk Tribe, $15,065

ALEXANDRIA BAY: $3,990,748

Christopher F. Brandy, M.D. P.C., $31,344

Nancy Girard, $4,304

River Hospital Inc, $3,916,766

Robert K Druger Md Pllc, $38,334

BLACK RIVER: $737

Black River Ambulance Squad Inc., $737

CANTON: $1,328,412

Canton Family Physician, P.C., $6,623

Canton Rescue Squad Inc., $36,951

Healey Medical Practice, Pllc, $34,060

Howard Orthotics And Prosthetics, Llc, $19,838

Lars D Thompson, Md Pc, $30,839

Melchiore Buscemi, Md Pc, $24,596

Northern Lights Health Care Partnership, Inc., $91,880

St Lawrence County, $4,774

United Cerebral Palsy Association Of The North Country Inc., $518,959

United Helpers Canton Nursing Home Inc., $559,892

CAPE VINCENT: $2,709

Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad Inc., $2,709

CARTHAGE: $5,192,727

Carthage Area Hospital Inc., $5,163,092

Carthage Area Rescue Squad Inc., $27,013

Kenneth C Price Lcsw Pllc., $1,361

Surgicalist Of New York Pc., $1,261

EVANS MILLS: $1,970

Evans Mills Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Inc., $1,970

GOUVERNEUR: $3,991,060

Gouverneur Hospital, $3,963,978

Gouverneur Physical Therapy, Pllc., $4,439

Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad Inc., $15,535

Rory Young., $2,031

Ryan A Keddy D.C, P.C, $5,008

Selena Bush, $69

HERMON: $1,422

Hermon Volunteer Fire Department Inc., $1,422

HEUVELTON: $5,836

Dr Scott Springstead Dc Pc, $3,731

Timothy M Kelley Dc Pllc, $2,105

LOWVILLE: $6,820,267

Debra Bosco, $471

Journey Physical Therapy Pllc., $6,387

Lewis County General Hospital, $6,730,943

Lewis County Search And Rescue Inc, $32,434

Lowville Medical Associates Llp, $40,962

Phillip Mcdowell, $294

Pulmonary Associates Of Northern New York Pc, $8,776

MALONE: $7,659,777

Adirondack Radiation Therapy, Pc., $30,587

Adirondack Region Chiropractic Pc, $5,979

Alice Hyde Medical Center, $7,068,782

Anjni G Bhagat Physician PC, $31,754

Citizen Advocates, Inc, $10,038

Franklin County, $63,902

Hospice Of The North Country, Inc., $157,169

Leonardo Dishman, $9,952

Locklin Chiropractic, Pc, $1,848

Mountain Medical Primary Care Pllc, $1,687

Nina Pierpont, $1,816

Northern Ambulance Corps, Llc, $24,714

Plattsburgh Associates Llc, $228,496

Surgical Eye Care, Pllc, $23,053

MASSENA: $6,123,175

Brenda Greene, $655

Claxton Medical Pc, $155,022

Fred J Bresler Od Pc, $514

Gary Torbey Do Pllc, $30,312

Highland Nursing Home, Inc., $496,946

Massena Center Llc, $86,872

Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit, $21,984

North Country Adult Medicine Pllc, $27,874

Phillgrey Inc, $22,692

Saint Lawrence Pathology Pllc, $8,229

Sanjeev And Mukta Gupta, $13,884

Seaway Orthopedics, Pc, $12,523

Town Of Massena, $5,200,767

Tri-Lakes Home Medical Equipment, Inc., $39,726

William Orlando, $5,175

OGDENSBURG: $7,988,959

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, $6,870,641

Daniel Dodge, $162

Diagnostic Pathology Consultant Pllc, $2,073

Kimro Inc, $1,567

M B Kayani Physician Pc, $117,145

Matthew Smithers, $640

Michele Vondra Harwood, $967

North Country Family Health Np Pllc, $604

North Country Ophthalmology Associates Pc, $75,040

Northern Physical Therapy Llc, $34,071

Ogdensburg Family Practice Llc, $29,725

Ogdensburg Medical Group P.C., $7,006

Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc, $25,105

St. Joseph’S Home, $11,861

Tracy Laflair Md Pc, $5,086

United Helpers Nursing Home Inc, $805,189

Upstate Anesthesia Pllc, $2,077

PHILADELPHIA: $4,838

Indian River Ambulance Service Inc, $4,838

POTSDAM: $10,943,497

Adirondack Audiology Associates Pc , $1,702

Brent Knight, $23,000

Canton-Potsdam Hospital, $10,617,024

Canton-Potsdam Medical Practice Pllc., $38,436

Hospice Of St Lawrence Valley Inc, $208,470

Leonard Orlando, $1,743

M S Tiger Incorporated, $11,488

Northern Orthopedic Laboratory, Inc., $19,781

Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad Inc, $19,258

Regional Radiology Associates, Pc, $22,958

S.T. Burns Inc, $337

TUPPER LAKE: $7,674,056

Adirondack Medical Center, $7,619,494

Adirondack Surgical Group Llp, $37,317

Gregory Gachowski, $3,441

State Hearing And Audiology Pc, $1,210

Tupper Lake Volunteer Ambulance & Emergency Squad Inc, $12,594

WATERTOWN: $8,582,208

Addiction Recovery Network Llc, $659

Advanced Asthma And Allergy Of Nny Pllc, $3,922

Advanced Physical Therapy Of Watertown, Pllc, $7,270

Better Health Chiropractic Of Watertown Pllc, $1,253

Bhupinder Singh Bolla Md Pllc, $20,515

Boltons Pharmacy Inc, $3,187

Children’S Home Of Jefferson County, $4,010

Cny Asthma & Allergy Consultants Pc, $8,466

Credo Community Center For The Treatment Of Addictions Inc, $3,635

David A Ewing-Chow Md Pllc, $45,301

David P Locastro, Md, Pc, $5,274

Deborah Launt, $293

Dietitians Of Northern New York, $228

FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC CARE PC, $3,891

Gerald Steven Weinstein, $8,490

Guilfoyle Ambulance Service Inc, $71,828

Hospice Of Jefferson County, Inc, $115,096

Innovative Physical Therapy Solutions Pc, $12,694

Jefferson Anesthesiologist Services Pc, $35,371

Jeffrey Aronowitz, $1,367

Jill M Laureano Surber Do Pc, $7,724

Karen A. Williams, Md, Pc, $12,040

Lori Gooding, $204

Majak Podiatry Pc, $21,512

Marra’S Homecare Equipment & Supplies Inc., $137,268

Meade Opticians Inc, $6,314

Mirza M Ashraf, M.D., P.C., $35,943

Mohammed Khan, $9,009

Nephrology Associates Of Watertown Pc, $77,072

New Century Podiatry, Pc, $15,627

North Country Family Health Center, Inc., $186,914

North Country Family Medicine Pllc, $10,167

North Country Neurology Pc, $86,347

North Country Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center Llc, $14,459

North Country Orthopaedic Group Pc, $153,213

North Country Transitional Living Services Inc, $3,569

Northern Nurse Practitioners-Family Health Pllc, $31,289

Northern Radiology Associates Pc, $89,019

Northern Radiology Imaging Center Pllc, $59,680

Olessia Butenko, $91

Rg Sherry Md Pllc, $5,990

Rubenzahl, Knudsen & Associates Psych., Srvcs, P.C., $3,072

Samaritan Home Health Inc, $75,653

Samaritan Keep Nursing Home Inc, $1,215,901

Samaritan Medical Center, $4,536,973

Samaritan Medical Practice Pc, $122,836

Samaritan Senior Village Inc, $933,860

Stephen M Baker Od Pllc, $10,556

Susan Griffing, $3,127

Town Of Watertown Ambulance Service Inc, $11,736

Warner Physical Therapy Pc, $36,082

Watertown Dialysis Center Llc, $220,417

Watertown Internists Pc, $89,202

Watertown Medical Optical Pllc, $579

Wellness Physician Care Pllc, $6,013

NORTH COUNTRY: $70,369,675

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.