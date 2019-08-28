Irving J. Tavernier, 88, of Malone, NY., passed away Monday morning, August 26, 2019, at the Plattsburgh Rehab and Nursing Facility, in Plattsburgh, NY.
Born in Malone, NY., March 9, 1931, he was the son of the late Raymond and Audrey Capstraw Tavernier. He graduated from Franklin Academy, in Malone.
On October 13, 1956, he was united in marriage to the former Joyce F. Taylor, at Notre Dame Church, in Malone, NY., by the late Rev. Martin. She predeceased him on March 22, 2003.
From 1948 until 2001, Irving was a Pressman for the Malone Evening Telegram, in Malone, NY. He also served in the National Guard for many years.
He was a communicant of Notre Dame Church, in Malone, NY., and a past 3rd Degree Member of the Malone Knights of Columbus -308.
Survivors include one son, Dean A. Tavernier of Missouri, one sister, Caroline Cattaloni of East Rochester, NY., and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by one sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Charles Wemette.
There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service and burial will be held Monday September 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Notre Dame Cemetery, in Malone, NY.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Alice Ballard Fund of Hospice of the North Country, Inc.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneral service.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
