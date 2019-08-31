DEPAUVILLE — The end of summer means another jam, pickle and pie contest at Depauville Free Library.
The eighth annual Pauline Flick Jam and Pickle Contest is underway.
The winners will be determined by members of the public who stop by the library during regular business hours through 10 a.m. Sept. 28, the day of Depauville Library’s eighth annual Summer Squeeze, when winners will be announced at 10:30 a.m.
Contest entrants should drop off at least a 4-ounce jar of jam, or at least a pint jar of pickles, or one of each, at the library, 32333 County Route 179, Depauville, as soon as possible. The sooner they are dropped off, the sooner votes can be received.
Each jam and pickle will be labeled with a number to keep their creator’s name secret. Winners will receive $100 each.
“Keep in mind that if we run out of your jam or pickles, not as many people will be able to vote for your entry,” library director Karen Lago said. “Pint jars for jam and quart jars for pickles might be the better option.”
Jams must be made from scratch. No store bought or can fillings may be used. Vegetables used in making pickles can be store bought.
The contest is named in honor of Depauville teacher Pauline Flick.
PIES AND POEMS
Pie makers can compete for a $100 prize when they deliver their pastry entries by 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 for the Elizabeth Huchzermeier Pie Contest. Judging will begin immediately after the deadline.
The library is also hosting a related youth poetry contest.
The eighth annual Betty Streets Creative Competition asks kids ages 6 to 12 to write a short poem about “Blue Planet, Earth.” The poem can be a limerick, a haiku, an acrostic poem or free verse. Poems may be emailed, mailed or hand delivered to Depauville Library.
The deadline is Sept. 20. Judging will be in three age divisions: 6-7, 8-9 and 10-12. The poem chosen in each division will win $50. Put the name, age and phone number of the poet on the back of the poem.
For more information, call the Depauville Library at 315-686-3299.
