Janet Pulsifer

Janet T. Pulsifer, 86, of Owls Head, NY., passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday afternoon, September 24, 2019, at the Elderwood of Uihlein at Lake Placid Nursing Home, in Lake Placid, NY. She had been a resident there since May 8, 2018.
Born in Bellmont, NY., September 10, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Geneva Larry Marshall, Sr.
She was united in marriage to Norman R. Pulsifer at St. Joseph’s Church, in Owls Head, NY., on June 7, 1954. He predeceased her on June 24, 2010.
She was a life long communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, in Owls Head, NY., and never wanting to miss Mass, she would attend St. Helen’s Church in Chasm Falls, NY., and Notre Dame Church, in Malone, NY. She enjoyed going for car rides throughout the North Country, spending time with her family and cooking. She was known for her often requested and famous “baked beans”.
Survivors include four sons and three daughters-in-law, William and Sharon Marshall of Malone, NY., Jerry and Lori Pulsifer of South Carolina, Norman and Jacquelyn Pulsifer, Sr. of Sodus, NY., and Larry Pulsifer, Sr. of Owls Head, NY.; one daughter, Pamela Gladstone of Scottsville, NY., nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, Robert Marshall, Idris and Donny Titus, Judy Abare, Gary and Sandy Marshall, Genevieve Zerniak; a sister-in-law Evelyn “Polly” Marshall and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by one daughter, Tracy Ann Pulsifer in 1959, two brothers, Lawrence Marshall and Leroy “Junior” Marshall and one sister, Patricia Livernois.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Notre Dame Church, in Malone, NY. Burial for Norman and Janet will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, in Malone, with full Military Rites for Norman provided by the Malone American Legion.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Owls Head-Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department or E.M.S.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
