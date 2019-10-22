Jarvis celebrates 90th birthday

WEST CARTHAGE — Mary Jarvis celebrated her 90th birthday on July 27, 2019 with a luncheon arranged by her children, at Grandview Estates, where she resides. Many friends, old and new came to wish her a happy birthday.
The evening ended in a Mass in her honor at St. James Church, Carthage.
Mrs. Jarvis was born July 28,1929 and grew up on the Rogers Crossing Road. She attended the one room school house on that road, until she was 8 years old and moved to Carthage.
On July 25, 1948 she married Paul S. Jarvis, US Navy, at St. James Church. They were both avid dancers. He passed away February 27, 1999.
Mr. Jarvis retired from the US Postal Service.
Mrs. Jarvis didn’t work until all of her children were in school. When she did go to work she worked at Climax in Castorland, Black River Oil and Crown Zellerbach.
They raised five children in two different houses on Vincent Street over a span of 50 years. Their children are John, Saranac Lake, (Mary) Jeannette, Saratoga, NY, Lou Ann, Lake Bonaparte, Kaye (Tootie), St. Petersburg, Fla, and Brain, who went to be with the Lord, May 4, 1982, while serving in the US Marine Corps.
Mrs. Jarvis, volunteered at St. James Church until most recently. Her interests are Tai Chi, swimming, gardening, reading, the church and crossword puzzles.
Editor’s note: This article was submitted by Mrs. Jarvis’ daughter Kaye Warner.
