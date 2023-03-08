JCB Drama Club to present ‘Shrek — The Musical’

PHOENIX - The feel-good tale of a heroic green ogre will unfold on the John C. Birdlebough (JCB) High School stage March 9-11 as the drama club presents “Shrek — The Musical.” Based on the DreamWorks Animation film, the story follows an ogre named Shrek as he journeys to save his home while rescuing a fairy princess. Shrek’s life-changing journey is filled with a diverse cast of characters, including Princess Fiona, a wisecracking Donkey, a short-tempered bad guy and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits.
“This is such a fun production,” said JCB Drama Club co-advisor and the show’s producer, Lisa Spereno. “We have an awesome cast and crew, and we can’t wait to see everything come together. The students are working hard and looking forward to opening night.”
Performances will take place at 4 p.m. March 9, 7:30 p.m. March 10, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 11. All shows will be held in the JCB auditorium of the high school, 552 Main St., Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now at www.showtix4u.com/events/JCBDramaClub, or may be purchased the day of the show or by emailing lspereno@phoenixcsd.org. Adult tickets are $12; and senior citizen and children/student tickets cost $8.
