Jim Overfield peacefully slipped away April 30, 2019, at the age of 92, with his wife Phyllis by his side. He was born in Hyde Park, NY on January 23, 1927 and moved to Bombay, NY in 1952. He shortly moved to
Westville, raised his family and was employed by Salmon River Central School for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, six children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private interment for family will be held Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, in Westville, NY. A Celebration of Life with friends and family will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Malone, NY.
Please find a complete obituary at www.northdallasfuneralhome.com/obituary/17669/
Local arrangements are through the BrusoDesnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.