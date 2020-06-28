LOWVILLE — John E. and Shirley Rowsam, 3717 Rector Road, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 25 with family.
Mr. Rowsam, son of Lynn and Grace Rowsam, and Shirley Kirk, daughter of Stanley Kirk and Dorothy Koster, were married on June 25, 1960, at the First Methodist Church, Boonville, with the Rev. Alton A. Parker officiating.
Honor attendants were James Rowsam, twin brother of the groom; and Sandy Czerski.
Mr. Rowsam graduated from Lowville Academy in 1956. He enjoys hunting, gardening and four-wheeling with his grandchildren.
Mrs. Rowsam graduated from Boonville Central School in 1957. She enjoys cooking, sewing and spending time with family.
The couple has a daughter and son-in-law, Paul and Beverly Hoerner, Anderson, S.C.; three sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley and Darlene Rowsam, Copenhagen, Rodney and Sharon Rowsam, Boonville; and Richard Rowsam and his companion Kelly, Lowville; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
