John “Jack” H. McKane, age 85, a resident of Milford, a former longtime resident of South Haven and a native of Moira, New York, died peacefully on August 23, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Mike (Rocky) and Matt (Kecia); grandchildren, Alex, Cole and Nathan; great-granddaughter, Izzy; and his brother, Chuck. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; daughter, Mikki and two sisters, Sharon and Joan. Services were held privately. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
