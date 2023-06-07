John “Jack” Martin Carrigan the Third, 73, of Malone, NY, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was under the compassionate care of the ICU staff at CVPH.
Born in Malone, NY, on May 23, 1950, he was the son of his late parents, John M. Carrigan the Second and Dorothy Carrigan. Jack was a self-employed master carpenter and craftsman; his career took him all over the country for 55 years. Jack enjoyed every aspect of his work, putting his whole heart into every project. He also loved sharing laughs with the plethora of friends that he made along the way. Jack is survived by his children: Olexzander Carrigan and his wife, Jennifer Carrigan; John Martin Carrigan the Fourth; Mackenzie Carrigan; and Brenna Carrigan. Grandchildren: Harper, Sutton, and Avery Carrigan; and grandson Dallin Carrigan. Siblings: James and Carol Carrigan, Michael Carrigan, and Mary and David Peek, and predeceased by Patrick Carrigan. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In his honor, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at Notre Dame Church in Malone, NY. There will be a Luncheon for family and friends to follow, at the Malone Golf Club. Arrangements are with St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
