John “Jack” R. Smith, 65, of Burke, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Alice Center, Malone.
Born on January 2, 1954 in Malone, NY, he was the son of Ross and Barbara (LaPlant) Smith.
He married Joanne McCoy on May 29, 1976 at the Burke United Methodist Church.
He graduated from Chateaugay Central Schools. John was employed as the sexton of the Burke Center Cemetery for 26 years and served as code officer for town of Chateaugay for 30 years, and also served the towns of Bellmont and Burke.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Julius Jones and Barbara and Alton Langlois; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and an infant brother, James.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at the Burke Fire Department on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home.
