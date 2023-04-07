BRUSHTON – John R. Snyder, Jr. age 42 passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (April 2, 2023). John was a husband, and a father who loved spending his past time participating in demolition derbies, and camping.
John was born March 25, 1981, in Massena, the son to John R. and Mary (Mayville) Snyder, Sr. He was a graduate of Salmon River High School. On July 4, 2004 John united into marriage with Bryona Hobbs and was a truck driver for Feed Commodities up until the time of his passing.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his wife Bryona, his mother Mary Knox of Canada, and his children Amber, John III, Taylor, and Alyssa. His siblings Sue Ellen McGarvey of Churubusco, Nora Hernandez Lezama of Texas, Nessie of Michigan, Noelani Larabee of Malone, Eric Snyder of Brushton along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins survive him.
He is predeceased by his father.
Memorial contributions in John’s honor may be made to one’s local March of Dime’s Association.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Condolences may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com.
