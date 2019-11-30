John Sexton

John Rogers Sexton, 18, of the Cemetery Road, Chateaugay died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home.
Born on March 4, 2001 in New Wilmington, PA, he was the son of David L. Sexton Jr. and Anne (Butterworth) Tracy.
John was a student at Chateaugay Central School. He greatly enjoyed welding, hiking, swimming, reading and listening to music.
He is survived by his mother, Anne Tracy of Plattsburgh; his father, David Sexton, Jr. of Pennsylvania; his stepfather, Richard Tracy of Chateaugay; five brothers, David of Colorado, Thomas of Virginia, Peter of Pennsylvania, Daniel and Joseph, both of Chateaugay; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Chateaugay Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:30 p.m.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Chateaugay Memorial Library.
Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
