Jonathan C. Heeder, 84, of Haines City, FL, passed peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, NY surrounded by his family.
Born December 18, 1936 in Albany, NY, he was the son of the late Warren and Mary E. (Felter) Heeder. Jonathan was a self-employed electrician for many years. He volunteered many hours with his church community as well as his summer home at Woodstock Lake Association in East Berne NY. He had a big heart and enjoyed helping people.
He is survived by his wife: Renate (Liebsch) Heeder: four children, Dennis Heeder Sr. (Nicole) of Kinderhook, Lewis Heeder (Davida) of Ocoee, FL, Penny Brown (Johnny) of Yellville, AR, and Mary Trombley of Nassau, NY, a brother, Richard Heeder of Phoenix, AZ, a sister Ruth Sankovitch of Lakeland, FL, 9 grandchildren, Bradford Heeder, David Heeder, Cristina Glynn, Robert Heeder, Jessica Heeder, Dennis Heeder Jr., Brandon Dymond, Emily and Angel Velasquez, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers Leland and Warren Heeder.
A Celebration of John’s life will be announced at a later date at a time to be announced. For those who wish, contributions may be made to the Kinderhook Cemetery, P.O. Box 638, Kinderhook, NY 12106. Arrangements are under the direction of the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, NY.
