Joseph Emanuel Phillips, 94, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone.
Born in New York, New York on Dec. 25 1925, he was the son of Samuel and Claretta (McCaskey) Phillips.
Joseph was one of many chosen to join us at Citizen Advocates Inc. in 1988. He resided at our Constable B IRA for 8 years and then moved to the 168 IRA in 1996. He lived the rest of his life there being a true blessing to his housemates and the staff that supported him. Joseph had a love for music, especially Nat King Cole, as he would rock in his rocking chair for hours listening and relaxing. Joseph loved anything tactile including lacing, locks, and a good game of Farkle or Yahtzee. His one true passion was teddy bears. He enjoyed the softness and would hold them close. He was never without one (or two). Joseph had a smile that would brighten your day and a laugh so contagious that you couldn’t help but laugh with him. Joseph was a true gentleman in every way. Whether he was reaching out gently to touch someone’s hand or sitting quietly emitting a sense of calm to those around him. He was a kind, gentle, and loving soul that will truly be missed by all.
Attendance controlled calling hours will be held at St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at noon. In accordance with current health restrictions, those in attendance are asked to observe the use of facial coverings and social distancing.
Burial will take place at the Brainardsville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
