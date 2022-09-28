ANGOLA — Seventeen cadets from Carthage High School’s Army JROTC program had the experience of a lifetime during JROTC’s annual summer leadership and adventure training camp in June. This year the training took place at Pioneer Camp and Retreat Center on the shores of Lake Erie. In addition to cadets from Carthage, 90 cadets from Western New York also participated. The camp was just one of many similar camps held every summer around the country to provide a challenging, safe and fun environment for Army JROTC cadets to improve their leadership and teamwork skills and enhance their self- confidence. All JROTC camps are funded by the Army with no cost to local school districts or cadets.
Pioneer Camp And Retreat Center proved to be the perfect venue for the training exercise. Pioneer Camp provided a professional leadership curriculum, with prescribed teamwork and high intensity physical and mental challenges that helped build cadet character while forging strong bonds between cadets. JROTC instructors and special guest counselors facilitated cadets through a number of high adventure training programs including the leadership reaction course, land navigation course, one rope bridge station, archery competition and aquatic activities in Lake Erie.
The leadership reaction course consisted of a series of 10 team obstacles designed to develop cadets’ teamwork and leadership skills. After receiving the mission from their instructor, cadets then had to come up with a plan of action on how to solve the problem and work together and communicate as a team to navigate the obstacle. Individual archery and team land navigation competitions were also popular activities for cadets during camp. However, for most cadets, the aquatic activities in the water and on the beach of Lake Erie proved to be most challenging training of all. Cadets learned water survival techniques and also competed in a team simulated water rescue operation.
In addition to the adventure training, cadets were also tested on their leadership skills. Cadets were broken down into three platoons and were assigned and evaluated on their performance in different leadership roles such as platoon leader, platoon sergeant, and squad leader. Additionally, cadets competed individually on a modified army physical fitness test consisting of sit-ups, push-ups and a one mile run. Top performers on the physical fitness test were recognized at the end of camp award ceremony.
The myriad of training activities at camp tested the physical and mental fitness of cadets and challenged their self-confidence and motivation. Cadets experienced achievement as part of a team as well as on a personal level as they were pushed outside their comfort zones to realize their true potential. Furthermore, the demanding training helped many cadets overcome their fears and feelings of self-doubt.
