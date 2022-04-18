MALONE — A judgement program, jury trial approval and medical safety concerns are keeping the Malone Town Court busy.
Town Justice June Fisher updated town board members Wednesday evening about court operations. She said the court has started filing judgements at the county clerk’s office for old fines.
“The judgement program that I wanted to get off the ground has started,” Fisher said. “We have filed close to 100 right now, hopefully we will start to see some returns on it.”
Fisher said the town court has been approved to hold jury trials but will need to use the grand jury room at Franklin County Court because of the smaller size of the town court and the need to physically distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We still couldn’t do it here. Even though the (state Unified Court System guideline for physical) distance is down to 3 feet, we still don’t have enough room to do jury selection. But we have been approved at the county,” Fisher said. “I am hoping we can start doing trials in June. All we have to do is work around the schedule of the county court and the district attorney’s office.”
Fisher said the town court has been approved to accept card payments, and she is hoping this is up and running by May 1.
“We have gotten all the approvals we have needed so far,” Fisher said.
Fisher also requested the board look into adding an automated external defibrillator to the town court.
“There’s no AED in this building,” Fisher said. “I personally think, from a law enforcement standpoint, and since we are using this building for our court, I think we should have one.”
Fisher said she has reached out to the Franklin County Office of Emergency Services to see if any grants are available to fund the purchase of the portable electronic device used to help those experiencing cardiac arrest.
“I really think we should have one,” Fisher said.
Councilman Paul Walbridge said he is open to getting more than one if possible.
“If we can get two, I would say two — one for the court area and one for our employees,” Walbridge said.
Highway Superintendent Michael D. Andrews said he would also be interested in adding one to the town garage.
“I think we would be remiss not to have those in the area where our employees are,” Councilman Jody Johnston said.
In other town business Wednesday:
Andrews provided the town board with a list of approximately 24 surplus highway items to put up for sale.
“We’ve spent the last few weeks going around the highway department, the garage and outside, and this is a list of some items we want to declare as surplus and to put on Auctions International,” Andrews said. “This is basically stuff we don’t use anymore.”
Councilman Brian Taylor asked if there are desired minimum amounts for any of the items.
“We’ve got a rough idea of what each item should bring,” Andrews said.
The town board also voted to solicit letters of interest for a town representative vacancy on the joint Malone Recreation Commission. The position has a seven-year term.
Walbridge said a letter from one candidate has already been received and the board will see if any others are submitted.
Councilman Terrence C. Maguire thanked Nathan Race for his time representing the town on the joint commission.
