June Gareau

June M. Gareau of Brushton, NY passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 25, 2019 at CVPH in Plattsburgh, NY. She was 83 years old.
Born in Skerry, NY on May 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Ione Villnave (Sherwin). She attended Brushton High School where she participated and won awards in oratory competitions, was a cheerleader for the Brushton Cardinals’ Boys’ Basketball Team, and graduated in 1954.
On November 12, 1955 she was united in marriage to Roger F. Gareau at St. John Bosco’s Church in Malone, NY. They had been married 59 years, a devoted partnership like few others, at the time of his passing in 2015.
Beyond blessed to have called her their Mom are her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Patricia Gareau of Dunlap, Illinois and daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Dean Yando of Malone, NY. She is survived by 3 grandchildren; Brandi Clark and her husband Jeff, Benjamin Gareau and his wife Stephanie, Kelsey Sepich and her husband Allen. June also had 6 great grandchildren; Evan, Camden, Reagan, Addison, Barrett, and Nolan, and two very special sister-in-laws, Barbara Bonville and Marilyn Tatro, and several nieces and nephews. FaceTiming with her friends and families was one of her favorite ways to spend her time.
June was employed at the Roy Allen Automobile Dealership in Brushton, worked at Clark’s IGA, and in 1991, retired after 20 years as a store manager for Pearl’s Department Store on Main Street in Brushton. In her retirement she cared for children in her home, loving them as if they were her own. As adults, they still kept in touch with “Junie” by calling, sending cards, and visiting when in town.
June was a member of the Brushton United Methodist Church, a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years, and some of her former students, such as Barb Black, became life-long friends. She was a church trustee, a member of the Pastor Parish Relations, a member of the United Women’s Group, a visitor to shut-ins, and a volunteer for church activities and fundraisers. She always made her Michigan sauce for the Lord’s Acre Auctions, and she was the official greeter and money taker at many church suppers. While June loved every single one of her church family members, she had a most blessed friendship in faith with Nora Holmes and Bertha Richey. She was also a member and a Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Glenwood-Chalybeate-Elm City-High Peaks -89. June loved reading, cooking, watching her favorite TV shows, crossword puzzles, shopping for a new purse, and mostly, conversations and visits with friends and family. If you made it to her porch, the door was always open, there was always something to eat, stories to tell, and memories to be made.
June’s family, would like to extend their appreciation to all of the wonderful home health care aides that cared for her, all of her friends and neighbors who took the time to stop and chat or just check in on her on any given day or night. Lastly, a huge heartfelt thank you to those special angels for keeping vigil with their mother by surrounding her with their love and presence on her journey home. “We cannot even imagine the unbelievably peaceful anticipation she must have felt knowing she was going to meet her Lord that she had served her entire life and be reunited eternally with our dad.”
At June’s request, there will be a service at the Brushton United Methodist Church, on Saturday, October 12th, at 10:30 am, with a celebration of her life and a time for fellowship to follow.
Donations can be made in her memory to the Moira Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department or the Brushton United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc, in Malone N.Y.
