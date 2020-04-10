Your Easter dinner may be missing a few guests as we practice social distancing, but that does not mean we need to skip celebrating this springtime holiday. Now may be the opportunity to have a small, intimate family dinner and it certainly never means we get to skip our food safety rules. Now, more than ever, we need to practice healthy and safe eating. This includes nutritious foods and safe food-handling practices.
Easter often orbits around a few traditional foods: chocolate, ham and colored eggs. Chocolate is easy — buy the highest percent cacao content with the fewest additives and avoid “Dutched” or chocolate processed with alkali.
Ham can be confusing. It comes in different forms. Hams may be fresh, cured or cured-and-smoked. Ham is the cured leg of pork. Fresh ham is an uncured leg of pork. Fresh ham will bear the term “fresh” as part of the product name and is an indication that the product is not cured. The usual color for cured ham is deep rose or pink; fresh ham (which is not cured) has the pale pink or beige color of a fresh pork roast; country hams and prosciutto (which are dry cured) range from pink to a mahogany color.
Hams are either ready-to-eat or not. Ready-to-eat hams include prosciutto and cooked hams; they can be eaten right out of the package. Fresh hams and hams that are only treated to destroy trichinae (which may include heating, freezing or curing in the processing plant) must be cooked by the consumer before eating. Hams that must be cooked will bear cooking instructions and safe-handling instructions.
Hams that are not ready-to-eat, but have the appearance of ready-to-eat products, will bear a prominent statement on the principal display panel (label) indicating the product needs cooking, for example, “cook thoroughly.” In addition, the label must bear cooking directions.
Whichever choice you make follow these steps for a ham that is cooked to perfection:
Ham that requires cooking before consumption or fresh, raw ham must reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees (with a three-minute rest time). Set the oven no lower than 325 degrees.
Cooked canned ham and cooked vacuum-packaged ham, both from federally inspected plants, can be eaten right out of the package. All of these along with spiral-cut cooked ham are safe to eat cold or can be warmed to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, as they are already cooked. For cooked hams that have been repackaged in any other location outside the processing plant, heat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, measured with a food thermometer, before you serve it.
Did you know that Salmonella bacteria can be found on both the outside and inside of eggs that appear to be normal? The larger the number of Salmonella present in the egg, the more likely the egg is to cause illness.
To enjoy eggs without the risk of getting sick:
n Store eggs in the refrigerator.
n Discard any cracked or dirty eggs.
n Be sure to wash hands and any surfaces (counter tops, utensils or dishes) after contact with raw eggs.
n Cook eggs thoroughly until both the yolk and white are firm. Cooking reduces the number of bacteria in an egg. Lightly cooked egg whites and yolks have both caused outbreaks of Salmonella infections.
n Recipes containing eggs mixed with other foods should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees.
n Eat eggs promptly. Don’t keep them warm or at room temperature for more than two hours.
DO NOT EAT hard-boiled eggs used for an egg hunt or as decorations if they have been at temperatures above 40 degrees for more than two hours. Discard them.
Cathy Moore is a registered dietitian-nutritionist and the agriculture program leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson county. Contact her at 315-788-8450 or cmm17@cornell.edu.
