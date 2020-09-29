BOMBAY- Kenneth A. McElwain, 88, of 1696 State Route 37, peacefully passed away at his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Kenneth was born on February 23, 1932 in Bombay, son of the late Herbert and Emma (Dineen) McElwain and attended schools in Bombay. On March 31, 1951 he married Audrey C. Jock at the St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. P.J. Bourget officiating. Audrey predeceased him on September 21, 2019.
Ken was a millright with General Motors for many years and also worked for various construction projects in the area, including his own construction company. He was a member of the Border Eagle Motorcycle Club and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley Davidson. He enjoyed many years wintering in Florida.
He is survived by his three children, Valorie Good of Bombay; Rodney McElwain of Bombay; and Sarahlyn Dominy of South Carolina; his grandchildren, James (Patricia) McElwain; Wendy (Jarrad) Terrance; Cassandra (Brian) Stahl; Nicholas (Chelsea) Martin; and Tai Martin; several great grandchildren; and and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by three children, Herbert J. McElwain, Kenneth A. McElwain, Jr., and Jerilyn McElwain.
Friends may call on Thursday from 11:00 am until 2:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ft. Covington at 3:00PM with Lisa Jock officiating.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
