Keoghs donate to Augustinian Academy

Funds from the Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match was donated to the Molly E. Keogh Scholarship Fund which is used for tuition scholarships to Augustinian Academy. Stewart’s Holiday Match is an annual fundraiser that takes place from Thanksgiving through Christmas Day. Stewart’s patrons donate money to the program and Stewart’s matches the donations which comes to about $2 million. These dollars go to benefit local children’s programs wherever Stewart’s Shop are located. Stewart’s also donates the ice cream that is sold at St. James Fair every year to benefit the school. Pictured, from left, are Maureen David and Gay Keogh presenting the donation to the Rev. Todd E. Thibault, school pastor, and Mary Ann Margery, retired school principal. Photo provided
