Lots of 10-year-olds love dinosaurs. Plenty of them might even love to draw. But hardly any created a how-to-draw book full of anatomically correct dinosaurs that is now for sale on Amazon.
“Dylan Draws Dinosaurs” hit the online retailer in mid-December after five months of work and a few bumps in the road of self-publishing.
“The color wasn’t very good,” Dylan, a fifth grader in Pennsylvania’s Seneca Valley School District, said of scanning his images versus photographing them. He and his helpers, his mom and dad, didn’t account for the margins initially, and some of the page numbers were inconsistent. But they fixed all of those issues together.
“Just a lot of things that you don’t know until you know,” said Dylan’s dad, Nick LaDieu, 44, of Cranberry, outside Pittsburgh.
That learning process will come in handy, though, since Dylan is already looking forward to his next publications: how-to-draw books about prehistoric reptiles, such as flying pterosaurs and marine reptiles, followed by one about prehistoric mammals.
Dylan’s encyclopedic knowledge of these creatures and adherence to detail comes after many years as an animal lover. He had a long African animals phase that morphed into an interest in dinosaurs when he was 8 years old. “There was this one day he was like, ‘I like dinosaurs,’ because he realized that dinosaurs are animals, too,” said his mom, Juliet LaDieu.
The family invested in documentary streaming services during the pandemic to feed Dylan’s new interest in dinosaurs and older interest in other prehistoric creatures. When not watching documentaries or working on his books, he plays his current favorite PC game, “Jurassic World Evolution.”
Other times, he plays with his collection of plastic dinosaur figures, though not all of them. With his depth of dinosaur knowledge, he tends to reject the “cheap” figures because of anatomic flaws, like a perfectly upright Tyrannosaurus rex, when any dino expert knows they tilted forward from their lizard-like hips.
Though he’s most interested in creating how-to-draw books for now — complete with facts to accompany each animal and a representation of their skulls — he hopes to, as an adult, write and illustrate comic books hat include prehistoric creatures and modern animals, plus some aliens.
With his next book just two months away from publication, his parents can’t help but be impressed.
“It was a lot of work, so I was very proud that he finished his first one,” LaDieu said. “A lot of people start projects, but they don’t always see it through to the end.”
To purchase Dylan’s book, search for “Dylan Draws Dinosaurs” on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.