A hunt for the biggest number leads to new discoveries and infinite fun

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low around 45F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low around 45F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.