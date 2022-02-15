Before she became the historic hero known as Harriet Tubman, Araminta Ross was born in early 1822 near Cambridge on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Some 200 years later, she is celebrated as a global icon of freedom.
Amid harsh treatment, Tubman tried more than once to flee Dorchester County, the rural farming community where she, her parents — Harriet “Rit” Greene Ross and Ben Ross, Sr. —and eight siblings were enslaved.
In 1849, an opportunity arose.
Hiding by day and traveling by night, she journeyed solo through Maryland, then Delaware, before finally reaching Pennsylvania.
“When I found I had crossed that line, I looked at my hands to see if I was the same person,” Tubman said later. “There was such a glory over everything.”
To mark the bicentennial of her birth, events are scheduled across the country, including Maryland, where Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to announce in March plans to commemorate the legendary abolitionist.
Using the Underground Railroad — a secret network of safe locations for runaway slaves — Tubman repeatedly returned to Maryland to liberate family, friends and neighbors. At different times, at least 70 people were emancipated, historian, author and Tubman biographer Kate Clifford Larson has said.
Tubman’s distinction as the first Black woman in the U.S. military is now being recognized. A scout, spy, and nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War, she helped plan and lead a major military operation: the Combahee River raid in 1863 with the all-Black 2nd South Carolina Volunteer Infantry Regiment. As boats moved up the waterway, destroying bridges and Confederate supply lines, the effort would free more than 700 men, women and children from nearby rice plantations.
Moreover, Tubman was a suffragist who championed women’s right to vote. She raised money for the Freedmen’s Bureau, a federal agency founded to help the newly freed post Emancipation. An early entrepreneur, she even ran an “eating house” in Beaufort, South Carolina, and a “wash house” where she taught newly freed women how to wash, cook and sew.
“Aunt Harriet is multidimensional as a person,” said Ernestine “Tina” Wyatt, Tubman’s great-great-great grandniece. “Everything she did was about being free.”
Wyatt, who lives in Washington D.C., can trace her matriarchal lineage to Tubman. “My great-great-grandmother, Ann Marie Stewart, was the daughter of Soph, one of her sisters who was sold away during slavery,” she said.
Tubman spent her later years in Auburn, Cayuga County, N.Y., where she owned property that Wyatt’s ancestors visited.
“My grandmother remembered her,” she said. “As a little girl, she went along when Aunt Harriet would do laundry and deliver it in a wagon.”
Tubman died on March 10, 1913, and was buried with military honors in Auburn. In February 2021, she was inducted into the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Hall of Fame.
In early January, Wyatt took part in the National Bell Festival held at the Military Women’s Memorial on the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. A historic bell was rung by Wyatt and veteran servicewomen 200 times to symbolically mark Tubman’s birth.
“Aunt Harriet changed the world,” Wyatt said, adding that Tubman, dubbed the “Moses” of her people, credited deep faith for a lifetime of achievements. “She would say it was God who showed her. He used her as a vessel for humanity.”
Today, as the country grapples with thorny questions about race, Tubman’s legacy feels even more timely and relevant.
The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park New York in Auburn includes her residence (purchased in 1859); the church she helped to build, Thompson Memorial AME Zion; the Tubman Home For the Aged; and The Harriet Tubman Visitor Center. The National Park Service notes the park is a work in progress and that some of the buildings are in disrepair and cannot be accessed by visitors. Tubman’s residence can be viewed from the exterior only while guided tours of the Home for the Aged are available.
