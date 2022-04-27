“Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave.” So said Indira Gandhi.
So just how forgiving, and brave, are the characters in the award-winning “Stand a Little Out of My Sun,” Angelyn Christy Voss’s beautifully written saga of a multigenerational American Greek family making ends meet in industrial Chicago in the 1950s and 1960s?
That lingering question becomes the main storyline, fueled by a riveting mid-book event that changes the course and tone of what starts as a lyrical and descriptive telling of a loving immigrant family finding their way and seeking the American Dream.
Young sister and brother Sophie and Niko carry the narrative under the wings of their parents, with their lovable grandparents a few blocks away. Sophie recognizes the hardness in the ways of her father, a talented electrician and mechanic whose clients sometimes represent unsavory professions. She pines to live with her grandparents instead. Meanwhile, Niko gravitates to his father’s garage, intent on learning every tool and technique.
As for the book’s title, well, we don’t know if this is the origin. But there’s is an old story about Alexander the Great, who heard about Diogenes, a Greek philosopher and one of the founders of Cynic philosophy, and paid him a visit in Corinth where he was resting in the sunlight. Alexander proudly approached him and said, “Diogenes, ask of me whatever you want!” Diogenes looked up at Alexander, somewhat annoyed for having his rest interrupted, and said, “Stand out of my sun.”
Similarly, as Niko tries to learn his father’s trade and observes him carefully, he says to Tom, “Stand a little out of my sun!” The message is a reflection of how Tom is so absorbed in his work and so distanced from the love and needs of his family. Those priorities prove to be his downfall.
This is a marvelously written book, a treasure of vivid, succinct descriptions of the city and characters:
“The pleasant smell of flinty steel, tires, and grease filled his head. For a solid hour, Niko watched his Pa’s quick, purposeful movements. His rapt attention to detail and sure, steady hands under the hood of the car were captivating ... Niko looked up smiling at the crisscross rafters of the garage, and it seemed to him the whole canopy of heaven.”
Is redemption and forgiveness in the cards for Tom? Here’s where the author, whose story is inspired by her own background and the many children who have touched her life, truly shines in understanding the meaning of family and the inherent conflicts within.
Grandpa Papou tries to capture that sentiment when he explains to his granddaughter Sophie, “Think of a nice plum that ripes on the tree with the sun shining down on it. Hold the warm plum in you hand. You can eat and drink the sweet juice and it fill you, or remember it by only da sour skin. What life or people done bad to you, turn round and give somethin’ better. When there is dark, shine a light.”
When is forgiveness justified? “Stand a Little Out of My Sun” asks that question and provides one fine writer’s answer. Do yourself a favor and pick up this wonderful book.
