Coach Angela Robbins has been in the Carthage Senior High School community for 32 years and has won three Section 3, Class A titles, along with a 78-match winning streak.
Coach Robbins says, “There is no ‘can’t’ in my vocabulary; there’s always, ‘I will try.’”
Actually, she says it every single day at the games and the practices. Decades of coaching and teaching in the Carthage High School community has proven to greatly impact the lives of hundreds of kids.
Robbins was a four-sport athlete in high school, playing soccer, volleyball, basketball, and softball. As she went on to college, she decided that her best shot was playing volleyball as a starting setter. Coach Robbins says, “I felt more comfortable with volleyball; I didn’t get as good of a feeling from the soccer coach.” Coach Robbins then continued on with her love of the sport and received her first coaching position in 1991 at South Lewis High School as the junior varsity coach.
The next year, she moved up to coach the varsity team. Coach Robbins faced some great adversities, but never struggled to break through them. She says, “You gotta think, growing up in the 80s, everything was all about boys, which for girls they’re like a second thought.” Oftentimes, boys were given gym time but girls were not. Instead, they were often told to share their space with the junior varsity squad. It was instances like these that made less of girls’ sports. Coach Robbins went through the effort of making things equal and fair for the girls. She went to the athletic director and talked about the differences and had parents discuss these issues with the athletic director as well.
Coaching for 32 years is a long time, and one memory that really stood out for Robbins was “winning three championships in a row.” Still, team morale is a big part of how Carthage succeeds in volleyball. Coach Robbins says, “What I try to do again is really just instill in them the idea that as a team, we’re so much more capable of reaching our goals then if we do it on our own. We are each other’s cheerleaders. If you screw up, big deal, you’ll make up for it. And the team has gotta be there saying ‘Hey, ya, you got this.’” Robbins also likes to ingrain the idea that “They are capable of doing anything they put their minds to.” She makes sure the girls know that if they set their mind to what they want to do, they can accomplish anything.
Being a coach has many rewards. You basically become famous. Coach Robbins says, “I have people that have come up to me and say ‘Oh, I saw you on TV.” But not only does it affect her popularity, but her heart as well. Robbins says, “I mean the impact, it’s great, but each team has a special place in my heart.” She especially enjoys watching her athletes pursue their dreams later in life as coaches and teachers.
Coach Robbins likes to make sure that her girls know they are family, and they have to play like a team. She states, “It shouldn’t matter who gets the kill, who gets the point, because you win as a team. We win as a team, and we lose as a team; whichever way it is, we need to enjoy it.”
Coach Robbins would even take her girls to “team bond.” She references many team-building activities when she explains, “We used to go bowling. That was fun. Nothing could level out athletes like bowling, because you could have your top-notch athletes who couldn’t throw a ball down the lane. We just had a good time.”
For those who may not know yet, Coach Robbins decided that this will be her last year as a coach and as a teacher. She says this message to her juniors: “Underclassmen have so much to offer. Each year you have so much to offer. Put it together. You’re playing for Carthage volleyball, playing with that tradition, that exception. Do you want to continue to push through? Hopefully yes, because no matter who the coach is, going into their style, their program, you want to do the best you can.”
Yet again, she provides another lesson about life. She is saying although there will be changes, you have to be able to adapt and continue to try your best. Coach Robbins has done so many great things for the Carthage community, and always has a great effect on students’ and athletes’ lives.
Layla is a student at Carthage Central High School and wrote this article as part of her participation in teacher Michel Gravelle’s “Sports in Literature” class.
