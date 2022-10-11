You’ve probably heard the phrase “the world is your oyster.” But what about “the world is your forest?”
That’s the experience of the main character in Charles Bruckerhoff’s tale “Adelyn’s Adventure in the Forest” (Sequoia House Books). In this whimsical story, a young girl’s adventure in the woods gives her new understanding of how to seize the day and learn more about the world. With every animal she comes across, Adelyn comes to further appreciate the wilderness and all the wisdom it has to offer for those who look and listen.
While staying in her grandparents’ country home, a young girl named Adelyn decides to go and explore the nearby forest. First thing after breakfast, she sets out into the woods, her grandfather’s wicker basket in tow. As she ventures further, she begins to come across the creatures who call the forest home — first a crow, then a bee, then a chipmunk, just for starters. With every new soul she meets, Adelyn learns more about how each animal adds to the forest’s complicated ecosystem. But along with that scientific lesson comes another, more spiritual thought exercise. What is it that Adelyn is searching for in an “adventure?” What else can she learn out here in the wilderness?
Along with their wise words, each animal leaves Adelyn with a parting gift. Over the course of her adventure she gathers feathers, flowers and even a mushroom. By the time she returns to her grandparents’ home, Adelyn has a lot to reflect on — and a lot of fun memories to treasure! Inspired to keep adventuring, she can’t wait for what future discoveries are in store.
As the crow departs from his tree branch, he tells Adelyn to “search for new things in your world. Figure it out for yourself. See more, do more, know more.” As he speaks, it’s clear that he’s not only addressing Adelyn, but the reader as well. Through these words, Bruckerhoff encourages young readers to find an adventure in every day, and to value and cherish the natural world. “Adelyn’s Adventure in the Forest” certainly entices readers to explore the world around them — with delicate illustrations of the forest and its fauna, the story seems to transport the reader to the forest itself. Sheltered beneath its canopy, children can observe nature’s beauty and ponder what they’re setting out to find.
Along with the morale of the story within the text, the author also includes a questionnaire for young readers to test reading comprehension. With prompts like “make use of these characters to create a new adventure anywhere,” he encourages readers to use their imaginations and manifest their own impromptu adventures. Adelyn’s accompanying books are also mentioned, as the fun continues in “Adelyn’s Adventure in the Garden” and “Adelyn’s Adventure on the Beach.”
Bruckerhoff’s books catch young readers at the perfect time, as their minds start to develop further understanding of the world around them. They’re a great choice for young nature lovers and for parents looking to cultivate an interest in the environment through wildschooling. Along with imparting the knowledge of different animal species, “Adelyn’s Adventure in the Forest” also encourages children to use their imagination and explore the world around them. After all, you never know what adventure is just around the corner.
