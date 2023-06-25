SARANAC LAKE — On the Saturdays of July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2, the Adirondack Carousel will host special events inspired by the Not So Perfect Puppets troupe of performers.
The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for children of all ages to warm up on the carousel for puppet making and/or skit writing from 10 to 11 a.m. The second hour following the workshop will be divided into 15-minute segments alternating between skit performances and carousel rides for all attendees.
The Not So Perfect Puppets have played to children throughout the greater Adirondack area for more than three years.
Seating is limited. Tickets purchased at least one day in advance at the carousel cost $25, or $20 for the second and each additional sibling. Depending on availability, tickets purchased at the door cost $35; sibling discounts still apply.
Parents’ assistance during the workshop is encouraged, and there must be at least one adult in attendance per family. Other restrictions may apply.
If space is still available, attendees from 11 a.m. to noon can join in the fun for $15 per person.
Summer hours are at the carousel are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
