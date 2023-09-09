CLAYTON — Model train enthusiasts of all ages from the United States and Canada gathered in Clayton on Saturday for the 36th annual Thousand Islands Train Fair at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena.
Event coordinator Michael E. White, a member of the Watertown Area Model Railroad Club, explained his connection with the popular pastime, saying, “People of all ages enjoy the hobby of model trains, but for me, it takes me back to being a young boy in the 1950s and visiting the Adams Center train depot and watching the trains pass by.”
Model railroading provides a creative outlet and helps develop various skills for people who choose to partake in the hobby. Rick Potter of Belleville, Ontario, expressed his delight with the building of his display. “I designed this layout; I’ve worked on it for eight or nine years. We have a business district, street lights, automobiles, and all kinds of stuff. The switches are powered on one side, and on the other, it is different.”
Mr. Potter added that part of the fun of train shows like this is talking to others who enjoy the hobby and sharing tips and tricks for developing their layouts.
Another attendee who proudly displayed his layout was Malcolm Jones of Cape Vincent. Mr. Jones has been enjoying this hobby for about 30 years. “I have Lionel O-Gauge and O-27-Gauge here. I like watching the trains run and tinkering with them. I learned to fix my own trains through the years. I enjoy this type of event and sharing it with people of all ages.”
In addition to displays and sales, a carnival-style train ride was offered for younger attendees outside the venue.
