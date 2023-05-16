ELK GROVE, Calif. — More than 40 girls got an up-close look at the job of being a professional firefighter at the HERo Girls Fire Camp in Elk Grove, Calif.,, earlier this month.
The two-day academy for high school-aged girls was taught by professional female firefighters and designed to inspire more women to consider firefighting as a career.
The girls worked through stations that included climbing an aerial ladder, running an agility course, putting out a fire and using the Jaws of Life.
