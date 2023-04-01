Animal of the week: American Badger

Type of animal: Mammal
Where found: Europe, Asia, Africa, North America
Badgers are short-limbed, stocky animals that are well-adapted for digging, with strong claws and powerful legs. Most species have distinctive black and white facial markings.
American badgers have a distinctive swaggering gait which makes them easy to recognize when they are on the move.
Badgers all over the world have characteristic black and white patterns on their coats, and the American badger is no exception. Although the fur on the body is a brownish-grey colour, there are striking white stripes and black patches on the American badger’s face.
The white stripe on the face extends from the tip of the nose to the back of the head; in some subspecies this white stripe extends all the way back to the base of the tail.
The diet of the American badger consists of many different species of burrowing animals, including prairie dogs, pocket gophers, marmots, kangaroo rats and voles. The species is also a very successful predator of snakes. Lizards, frogs, birds and insects also feature in the animal’s diet.
The species is not entirely carnivorous; it will also eat honey and several types of plants.
The American badger typically hunts on its own during the hours of darkness. v A hunting method regularly employed by the badger is to dig prey animals from out of their burrows. The species has even been known to block up the exits of the burrow systems of its prey, enabling it to reach the captive animals before they can flee.
An interesting aspect of American badger hunting behavior is its cooperation with coyotes.
Burrowing prey such as ground squirrels have different responses to each of the predators. When faced with a badger, the squirrels attempt to escape from the burrow and flee; when faced with a coyote, they head to their burrow for safety.
When both predators hunt together, some squirrels flee away from their burrows, only to be intercepted by the coyote. Others flee into their burrows, where they are caught by the badger.
The catch rate of both predators is increased when they hunt co-operatively in this manner.
The American badger is less active in winter and, although it does not undergo true hibernation, it will remain in a torpid state, with reduced metabolism and body temperature, for long periods.
Although the conservation status of the American badger is Least Concern, the species’ population has shown a significant decrease in recent years.
Loss of habitat is a major cause of the decline of badger numbers. The expansion of human infrastructure into grassland areas results in the destruction of badger habitat.
In addition, development eradicates the badger’s prey species, meaning the area can no longer support a badger population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.