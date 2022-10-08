SCIENTIFIC NAME: Dendroaspis polylepis
CONSERVATION STATUS: Least concern
HABITAT: Native to parts of sub-Saharan Africa, living in trees and on the ground
LIFESPAN: 10 years or more
FUN FACTS: The black mamba is the second-longest venomous snake, after the king cobra. It can grow to between 6 and 14 feet long and is known for its speed, moving up to 10 mph for short distances.
The black mamba is the most feared snake in Africa because of its size, aggression and venom toxicity, but despite its reputation, the black mamba only attacks humans if it is threatened or cornered.
