SCIENTIFIC NAME: Bucephala albeola
HABITAT: These migratory birds spend most of the winters in coastal or open inland waters on the east and west coasts of North America. Their breeding habitat is wooded lakes and ponds across Canada and Alaska.
LIFESPAN: At least 18 years old
FUN FACT: Buffleheads are monogamous, meaning they form lifelong pairing with their mating partner. Buffleheads are one of the smallest American duck at between 13 and 16 inches long.
Adult males have iridescent green and purple heads and a large white patch behind the eye. Females are grey-toned with a smaller white patch behind the eye and a light underside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.