Animal of the week: Crane fly

Latest News
- High school football: Carthage handles rival Watertown in season opener
- High school roundup: Callahan’s three goals, assist fuel WHS girls soccer to season-opening win
- College roundup: Clarkson men’s soccer captures opener
- Former Christian Fellowship Center members support making clergy mandatory reporters, allege systemic CFC abuse
- Population drop, shift prompts new district map proposed for Lewis County legislators
- St. Lawrence Health to purchase Seaway Valley Ambulance
- $2.9 million from American Rescue Plan to fight homelessness in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
- Increased troopers expected during Labor Day weekend
Most Popular
-
Once a rectory, then a convent — Ogdensburg manor now couple’s dream (haunted) home
-
Nacoma the half-blind missing mare, found and reunited with her horse buddies
-
Local registered nurse believes professional development is critical in providing better patient outcomes in her community
-
‘It’s never been like this’: Watertown police chief talks shortage of officers, applicants
-
Thunderstorm sweeps across region; hundreds without power in two hubs Monday night
Classifieds
- CAROUSEL AUTO Sales, corner of Routes 3 and 49, Palermo
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- AUCTION SERVICE, INC.
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- AUCTION SERVICE, INC.
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- WATERTOWN - NORTH- SIDE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.