Animal of the week: Diamondback terrapin

Latest News
- Corrections officer slashed in face at Cape Vincent prison, union says
- Sustainable forestry group purchases Tug Hill, Adirondack parcels to harvest timber, carbon credits
- City looking at $3M filter project to correct contaminant levels at water plant
- 7-year-old drowns in pool behind Antwerp family's home
- High school roundup: Froelich tosses 19-strikeout no-hitter to extend Lyme’s dominance
- Discovery raises awareness of preventing tench from becoming entrenched
- Invasive tubenose gobies joining their ‘round’ cousins in St. Lawrence River
- PHOTOS: CSL Welland transits Massena ‘toward a common goal’
