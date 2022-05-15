Latest News
- High school roundup: Indian River boys, girls lacrosse record victories
- Renowned heart surgeon meets former patient at Clarkson University graduation
- Class of 2022 honored as Collins officiates final Clarkson University commencement
- Strategic placement: New Fort Drum museum meshes into the community
- Jefferson County schools prepare for Tuesday budget votes
- SUNY Canton celebrates 2022 graduates
- Watertown to undertake $6.6 million in water main projects
- Town of Canton makes plans for road repairs
