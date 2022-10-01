Animal of the week: Goliath frog

SCIENTIFIC NAME: Conraua goliath
CONSERVATION STATUS: Endangered
HABITAT: Rivers of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea
LIFESPAN: 15 years in the wild, or more than 20 in captivity
FUN FACT: The goliath frog is the largest livign frog, growing up to 13 inches long and weighing 7 pounds. Its numbers are dwindling due to habitat destruction and its collection for food and the pet trade. The goliath frog lacks a vocal sac, which means it cannot produce a mating call.
