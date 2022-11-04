Latest News
- Fort Drum holds wreath laying ceremony for Italian soldier
- City of Watertown looking for developers to rehab eight houses
- Council to discuss Watertown Golf Club deal on Monday
- Who’s on the ballot Tuesday?
- College football: Syracuse looks to revive run defense against Pitt’s prolific Abanikanda
- One airlifted following Thursday morning rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
- Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Alexandria Bay
- Film: Loneliness is a public health issue
