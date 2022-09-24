ANIMAL OF THE WEEK: Koi

SCIENTIFIC NAME: Cyprinus rubrofuscus
HABITAT: Koi are native to freshwater around the Black, Caspian and Aral Seas but since being domesticated in the 19th century, they have been introduced to every continent except Antarctica.
LIFESPAN: 100 to 200 years
FUN FACT: After being released in the wild, koi lose their bright colors quickly revert to the natural coloration of an Amur carp within a few generations.
Koi are not goldfish, but they are close enough to interbreed. Their offspring are not able to create offspring, however.
