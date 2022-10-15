The northern bat

Northern bat.

SCIENTIFIC NAME: Eptesicus nilssonii

CONSERVATION STATUS: Least concern

HABITAT: Widespread throughout Eurasia, from northern Scandinavia to northern Italy, and eastern England to northern Japan.

LIFESPAN: Up to 20 years

FUN FACT: Bats are the only flying mammal. The northern bat is the most abundant species of bat in northern Eurasia and is closely related to the serotine bat.

Like most bat species, the northern bat is nocturnal and hunts insects at night using echolocation. Because of their biological sonor, bats can hunt in total darkness, eating thousands of insects every night.

