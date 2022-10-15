SCIENTIFIC NAME: Eptesicus nilssonii
CONSERVATION STATUS: Least concern
HABITAT: Widespread throughout Eurasia, from northern Scandinavia to northern Italy, and eastern England to northern Japan.
LIFESPAN: Up to 20 years
FUN FACT: Bats are the only flying mammal. The northern bat is the most abundant species of bat in northern Eurasia and is closely related to the serotine bat.
Like most bat species, the northern bat is nocturnal and hunts insects at night using echolocation. Because of their biological sonor, bats can hunt in total darkness, eating thousands of insects every night.
