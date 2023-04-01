Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%.