WATERTOWN — A dozen Odyssey of the Mind teams representing six area schools will be heading to the state competition at the New York State Fairgrounds April 15. During the month of March, in-person regional competitions were held across New York state with the top winner and lottery slot winners moving on to the state contest. Winners from the state finals will advance to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in May,
According to its website, “Odyssey of the Mind teaches students how to develop and use their natural creativity to become problem-solvers.”
Emphasizing teamwork, budgeting, time management and public speaking, “the international program is designed to help students at all learning levels grow as individual learners, grow as team members, and to reach their full potential.”
Seven schools had one to four teams competing in the Region 8/9 Competition at Case Middle School on March 11 which was overseen by the Jefferson/Lewis/Hamilton/Herkimer/Oneida BOCES.
All four of Beaver River Central School’s teams will go on to the state competition along with two teams from Gouverneur Central, Lowville Academy and Central School and Sackets Harbor Central and one team each from South Jefferson Central and Pulaski Methodist Church.
In the problem category and in their division, Beaver River’s elementary team placed second; two middle school teams both placed first and a high school team placed first at the March competition.
The elementary team members were fifth graders Kaylee Mattimore, Meadow Shue, Jensen Freed and Breiah Martin along with fourth graders Shaylee Gillespie, Warren Planck and Alexis Grunert. Sixth graders Jackson Flynn, Rowan Zehr, Kelsey Aucter and Jonathan Hewitt and eighth graders Emalynne Hewitt, Jack Stevens and Damon Bush made up the middle school teams. The high school team included Ava Fleming, Karla Aburto, Lilly Reape, Ryan Terrillion and Madilyn Mattimore.
The school brought home two Omer Awards, which are presented to individuals or teams who during the tournament serve as role models through their actions or words or bestowed on team members who exhibit exceptional skill and talents.
Elementary student Warren Planck was the recipient for “his work on a sculpture he created for the team’s solution,” said coach Jennifer Wright. “Our high school team was also nominated by both their long-term problem judges as well as their spontaneous judges. Team members worked very well together and were polite and courteous to each other and to the judges.”
Other coaches were Paula Batuyong, Earl Lashbrooks and Christine Lashbrooks.
Team OMER Award went to Lowville Central School for Problem -1, Division I.
“This team demonstrated a high level of teamwork, very creative responses, collaboration, positivity, energy, respect for self, teammates, judges and they acknowledged their appreciation for Odyssey of the Mind,” stated the judges.
Clarke Junior/Senior High School was awarded a team Omer for Problem -1, Division II.
South Lewis Central School also had a team at the local competition comprised of fourth graders.
Although they did not advance, the team did have an Omer Award recipient, Lucian Evans. According to the BOCES, “Lucian demonstrated exceptional skill as a leader in the design and testing of the vehicle. Lucian made critical last-minute adjustments that helped make the team’s performance a success.”
The team’s coach Patrick Adriance was impressed with his team’s performance.
“Our team members blew me away with their creativity,” said the coach. “That’s the exciting thing about OM — the kids take a basic idea that they are given and create a whole world around it. It was amazing to watch the process from start to finish.”
Region 8/9 results
Problem -1 Division -1
First Place – Lowville Central School
Second Place – Mannsville Elementary School
Third Place – South Lewis Central School
Problem -1 Division -2
First Place – Beaver River Mid/High School
Second Place – Clarke Jr/Sr. High School (Lottery Slot)
Third Place – Gouverneur Central School
Problem -1 Division -3
First Place – Park United Methodist Church
Problem -2 Division -1
First Place – Lowville Central School
Second Place – Gouverneur Central School (Lottery Slot)
Problem -2 Division -2
First Place – Sackets Harbor Central School
Problem -3 Division -1
First Place – Sackets Harbor Central School
Second Place – Beaver River Elementary School (Lottery)
Problem -5 Division -1
First Place – Gouverneur Central School
Problem -5 Division -2
First Place – Beaver River Central School
Problem -5 Division -3
First Place – Beaver River Central School
