Auditions for production of ‘Seussical!’ April 1-2

OGDENSBURG — In April, auditions will take place for roles in the ACT Children’s Theater’s production of “Seussical!” to be held June 17-19 at Ogdensburg Free Academy’s George Hall Auditorium.
“This beloved Broadway musical is a combination of several classic Dr. Seuss stories, featuring a colorful cast of animals, whos, and what-have-yous. It tells the story of Horton the elephant who discovers the tiny planet of Who floating on a dust speck. The adventure unfurls as the jungle creatures do not believe him and try to get rid of the speck for good, while the people of Who have many troubles of their own,” said Christopher A. Dwyer, ACT Children’s Theater production coordinator, who is also directing the show along with his wife, Angela. Props, sets and costumes are designed by Tonya Ott and Stephen Chambers.
Performers for “Seussical!” will be cast through auditions that will be held April 1 from 6-9 p.m. and April 2 from 3-6 p.m. in St. John’s Parish Hall Theater, located at Knox and Franklin streets in Ogdensburg.
“Auditions are open to any student from kindergarten to age 19. The cast size is flexible, but we are hoping for a cast of about 30,” said Dwyer. To sign up for an audition time slot, please contact Dwyer at actprodcoordinator@gmail.com.
To audition, youth actors must prepare approximately one minute of a Broadway song to sing for the directors.
If selected, actors will rehearse in April, May and early June.
“Rehearsals will begin the week of April 25th and run through the week of June 13th. We rehearse on weeknights and Saturdays typically, going for about two hours for each rehearsal. Rehearsals include blocking (acting) rehearsals, dance rehearsals, and singing rehearsals,” he said.
ACT Children’s Theater was formed in 2019 by several key members of the St. John’s Conservatory Theater but its show productions have been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have held one live Broadway Showcase in 2019, but were unable to hold a live musical in the spring of 2020 as planned due to COVID,” said Dwyer, “This will be our first full, in-person musical on the big stage at OFA.”
ACT has held several acting workshops, Broadway showcases, and stage plays. Its also held three summer camps, a musical theater camp in August of 2019, an acting camp in August of 2020, and a dance camp in August of 2021.
In the fall of 2019, ACT held a showcase called “The Golden Age of Broadway” in which middle and high school students performed a number of classic Broadway songs.
In the fall of 2020, ACT held a showcase called “Modern Classics” in which middle and high school students performed a number of Broadway songs from the past two decades.
In the spring of 2021, ACT put on a virtual stage play called “Arthur Redux” that told the story of King Arthur returning from the past.
In the fall of 2021, ACT put on an in-person show, just for elementary school actors, called “The Enchanted Bookshop” which was their first in-person show in two years due to the pandemic.
