CARTHAGE — Augustinian Academy students placed second at the Adirondack Regional Science Olympiad Jan. 28 at Plattsburgh High School, earning a bid to the New York State Science Olympiad Tournament in Syracuse on April 14-15.

The 15 students from grades six to eight competed in 23 events, winning eight first place, seven second places and eight third.

The team was coached by Shannon Margrey, Kimberly Schexnayder, Katie Clarkson, Ileana DeJesus, Sara Loving and Charles Richards.

“They competed in a variety of events in three categories: building events, lab events, and test events,” said Ms. Margrey. We were very proud of all the hard work the students put in the months leading up to the event, leading to another successful showing at the Regional Science Olympiad Tournament.”

Individual results:

FIRST PLACE

Can’t Judge a Powder: Emma Montalvo-Farrell and Julius Atler

Codebusters: Anna Clarkson, Isaiah Ball and Gabby Akissi

Crime Busters: Emma Montalvo-Farrell and Cheyenne Walseman

Storm the Castle: Andy Kazmarek and Damien Sharpe

Disease Detectives: Anna Clarkson and Matt Clarkson

Green Generation: Joey Sherman and Andy Kazmarek

Meteorology: Andy Kazmarek and Joey Sherman

Roller Coaster: Isaiah Ball and Carter Burr

SECOND PLACE

Bridge: Nicholas Jones and Matt Clarkson

Crave the Wave: Cheyenne Walseman and Parker Richards

Dynamic Plane: Nicholas Jones and Matt Clarkson

Experimental Design: Parker Richards, Isaiah Ball and Julius Atler

Fast Facts: Gabby Akissi and Anna Clarkson

Flight: Gabby Akissi and Sophia Kozacka

Sounds of Music: Anna and Cheyenne Walseman

THIRD PLACE

Anatomy and Physiology: Alex Kimball and Damien Sharpe

Bio Process Lab: Joey Sherman and Sophia Kozacka

Forestry: Isaiah Ball and Carter Burr

Road Scholar: Isaiah Ball and Alex Kimball

Rocks and Minerals: Anna Clarkson and Damien Sharpe

Solar System: Emma Montalvo-Farrell and Cheyenne Walseman

Wheeled Vehicle: Carter Burr and Julius Atler

Write It Do It: Gabby Akissi and Sophia Kozacka

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.