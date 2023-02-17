CARTHAGE — Augustinian Academy students placed second at the Adirondack Regional Science Olympiad Jan. 28 at Plattsburgh High School, earning a bid to the New York State Science Olympiad Tournament in Syracuse on April 14-15.
The 15 students from grades six to eight competed in 23 events, winning eight first place, seven second places and eight third.
The team was coached by Shannon Margrey, Kimberly Schexnayder, Katie Clarkson, Ileana DeJesus, Sara Loving and Charles Richards.
“They competed in a variety of events in three categories: building events, lab events, and test events,” said Ms. Margrey. We were very proud of all the hard work the students put in the months leading up to the event, leading to another successful showing at the Regional Science Olympiad Tournament.”
Individual results:
FIRST PLACE
Can’t Judge a Powder: Emma Montalvo-Farrell and Julius Atler
Codebusters: Anna Clarkson, Isaiah Ball and Gabby Akissi
Crime Busters: Emma Montalvo-Farrell and Cheyenne Walseman
Storm the Castle: Andy Kazmarek and Damien Sharpe
Disease Detectives: Anna Clarkson and Matt Clarkson
Green Generation: Joey Sherman and Andy Kazmarek
Meteorology: Andy Kazmarek and Joey Sherman
Roller Coaster: Isaiah Ball and Carter Burr
SECOND PLACE
Bridge: Nicholas Jones and Matt Clarkson
Crave the Wave: Cheyenne Walseman and Parker Richards
Dynamic Plane: Nicholas Jones and Matt Clarkson
Experimental Design: Parker Richards, Isaiah Ball and Julius Atler
Fast Facts: Gabby Akissi and Anna Clarkson
Flight: Gabby Akissi and Sophia Kozacka
Sounds of Music: Anna and Cheyenne Walseman
THIRD PLACE
Anatomy and Physiology: Alex Kimball and Damien Sharpe
Bio Process Lab: Joey Sherman and Sophia Kozacka
Forestry: Isaiah Ball and Carter Burr
Road Scholar: Isaiah Ball and Alex Kimball
Rocks and Minerals: Anna Clarkson and Damien Sharpe
Solar System: Emma Montalvo-Farrell and Cheyenne Walseman
Wheeled Vehicle: Carter Burr and Julius Atler
Write It Do It: Gabby Akissi and Sophia Kozacka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.