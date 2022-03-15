Author helps kids adjust when loved ones have dementia

As the senior director of a memory care community in Providence, Rhone Island, Doreen Putnam had a lot of exposure to dementia patients and their families. But in 2007, interactions between children and their affected loved ones grabbed her attention differently than it had before.
She saw them often react with fear, which resulted in less communication and fewer demonstrations of affection with their loved one. Putnam, then in her second decade of work with dementia patients, said it was clear that most of the children simply had “no clue” what dementia was.
As a former elementary school health and physical education teacher, she had an ah-ha moment: This was a children’s book waiting to happen.
Fourteen years later, the pandemic gave Putnam, now of Murrysville, Pa., time to get around to writing it. Drawing on the dementia-related credentials she’s amassed and her 35-plus years of experience in the field, she wrote “Sometimes Grandmama Doesn’t Know Me!” to guide and comfort children whose loved ones have Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
This cluster of conditions affects about 5.8 million people in the United States. Although Putnam has already educated about 17,000 people personally and still runs a consulting business to help organizations and families handle memory care, this book allows her to extend that reach further.
Here is some of her best advice for kids (and their caregivers) whose family members are afflicted with dementia.
KIDS ARE CAREGIVERS
“When someone is ill, it’s not just the primary caregiver who has the responsibility of caring: It’s a family responsibility,” Putnam said.
Kids can participate by helping a grandparent make a meal, do the laundry or clean the house, all of which encourage independence while having an extra set of eyes available for any unsafe decisions. “We want them to be as independent as possible for as long as possible,” she said. “It might take them longer to do a task, but they also feel productive when they’re able to do things on their own.”
Those tasks translate to more time together, which is an important demonstration of love, Putnam said. But when they don’t go as planned, kids can experience all the sadness, frustration and anger that adults do, as is demonstrated by the two girls in Putnam’s book, both of whom have grandmothers with Alzheimer’s disease.
“I think it’s clear that the two girls in the book had different levels of anger and frustration and confusion at different times,” she said. “It’s OK, no matter what age you are, to be angry or frustrated. Those are normal feelings that humans have. I find that the more education someone has, the easier it is for them to deal with those emotions and move toward a more compassionate side of things.”
KIDS NEED SUPPORT
Adult caregivers are often offered support groups to help them process — and maybe even unload — their emotions, but, as Putnam noted, similar groups are also available for younger people, like the in-person and virtual ones offered through the Alzheimer’s Association.
If that type of support isn’t necessary, make sure they have a really good friend or two — “pinky friends” — as the main characters of her book are.
“Whether you’re 7 or 8 years old or 17 years old, having someone your age who you can talk to, beyond the parents and counselors you can confide in and share with, is important,” she said. “We know that being able to talk to someone who has similar experiences really helps the caregivers.”
GO ALONG FOR THE RIDE
Alzheimer’s disease attacks short-term memory first. Those affected will rely on memories from their younger years, perhaps transferring bygone people and places to the present day.
It might feel instinctive to correct their cognitive missteps, but Putnam warns that practice will cause anxiety and a degradation of trust.
“Non-patients need to jump into the patient’s reality, whatever that might be and wherever they might be in their thought process, because the patient is not able to come to regular reality, and you can’t mix the two,” she said.
FIND WAYS TO SHOW LOVE
Whether it’s self-care for the young caregiver or engaging in imaginative play, the goal is the same: Though your loved one with dementia may change, find ways to express love and support.
“Children need to understand that grandma is the same person she’s always been, still the loving person who can read stories and cook meals and take them for walks,” Putnam said with early to middle-stage Alzheimer’s in mind. “One of the most important things they can do as children is to continue to love them, to give them hugs, to hold their hands when walking.
“Even though the person may be changing, the love that adult has for the child and the love the child has for the adult doesn’t need to change. It’s really an important part of providing care for the patient.”
