BEAVER FALLS — Dorothy, Toto, the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion will once again go down the Yellow Brick Road to the Beaver River Central School.
Curtains go up on “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 12, in the school auditorium, 9508 Artz Road.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted and a silent auction will be held prior to curtain time and during intermission to benefit the Musical Production Club.
“Beaver River last performed this musical many years ago,” said director Jennifer Wright. “We chose this production to celebrate the fact that we can all come together once again to put on a family-friendly show for audience members of all ages to enjoy.”
The cast consists of 41 students ranging in age from 6 to 18 years old.
Main cast members include senior Kameron Smith as Dorothy, junior Chanelle Rice as Glinda, junior Sutton Barret as the Wicked Witch of the West, senior Jared Rains as Scarecrow, junior Andrew Chartrand as Tin Man, senior Braeden Terrillion as the Lion, freshman Tessa Murphy as Toto, senior Karson Smith as Professor Marvel and the Wizard, senior Joselynne Duell as Aunt Em, junior Ian Waite as Uncle Henry and Nikko, and sophomore Ryan Terrillion as Doorman, Guard and Soldier.
“Our special effects are going to be surprises,” Ms. Wright said. “We don’t like to give away details and prefer community members come see the show, instead.”
