HENDERSON HARBOR — Captain and Kids Day, a decades-old local tradition, was revived Monday after having been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and high waters the year before the pandemic hit.
Just over 20 Belleville Henderson Central School students who had just finished fourth and fifth grade were taken out on five chartered fishing boats that left Henchen Marina at 7 a.m. and returned between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
Though the trip was coordinated by the marina, boat captains and the school district, it wasn’t a school field trip in the sense that all students from the two grades attended. Instead, attendance was optional, and those who chose to go out Monday came back with smiles on their faces and fish in their hands.
“What’s great about it is the captains donate their time, gas, all that is all volunteered,” said Belleville Henderson Principal Scott A. Storey. “We’re just lucky.”
Each boat went out with at least one chaperone in addition to the captains, and four to five children per boat. Captains participating this year were Dave Lyman of Drag’n a Line Charters; Matt Dickinson of Hit and Run Fishing Charters; Scott Lennox of Pole Position Charters, who participated in Captain and Kids Day when he was a kid; Dave Zangari of Just One More Charters; and Brad Mackey of Stoney Island, along with mate Jeff Jakubowski.
While only one boat returned without a catch, those on board still saw their fair share of action, including when Traigh A. Costello, 11, hooked something so large it broke her pole.
On the first boat to return to the marina, 10-year-old Everett R. Eastman caught a walleye. It turned out to be the biggest and heaviest catch of the day at 12.5 pounds, which he said made him feel “very good.” Other catches included bass from Bryslin Richmond, William Gleason and Lucian A. Nelson; perch from Matthew J. Grandjean; a brown trout from Ryatt Waters; and a northern pike from Everett J. Stevens IV.
Once all the boats returned, the children gathered on shore with their classmates and their parents before heading down the road to the porch of the Westview Lodge, where lunch was served — including the day’s catches and dishes brought by parents to pass around.
“It’s our coolest day of the year,” said Henchen Marina owner John Killius. “It’s a good time.”
