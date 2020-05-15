Big fish, boba and babysitting bring simple fun

My family’s and my life in quarantine is simple and fun. I have a big family, I have four brothers, a nephew, my grandparents, my parents, my cat and my sister-in-law and this is what we have been doing during quarantine.
My dad and my uncle from Syracuse go fishing almost every day and catch a lot of fish. My mom and I help babysit my nephew during the day while my brother and his wife are working. My nephew is 2 months and 8 days old today. He smiles a lot and he loves to play. My mom and I have also been making different kinds of Asian desserts like boba. My brothers always play video games and play basketball outside.
My brother also helped me set up a hammock, but we had to take it down because of the dreary weather. When the hammock was up I would lay there, read my book, nap and just lay in the sun.
My grandparents are taking walks with me and by themselves. We live near the country so it’s peaceful and a good place to take walks. I have a long-haired calico cat and she loves to play fetch which a cat normally does not. She also loves to be petted and she loves to lie underneath things and in corners. She sheds a lot so you find cat hair everywhere.
For my birthday, my sister-in-law and I made three Chinese birthday cakes. It took the whole day but it was worth it. Quarantine isn’t great but my family and I are trying to make the best out of it like the other families in quarantine.
